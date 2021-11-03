Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy's games this season have gone over 48 points three of seven times.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 48 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points above the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Trojans have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Troy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allow (21).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.
- The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (321.4).
- In games that Troy piles up over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Jaguars have forced (17).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- South Alabama's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Jaguars average 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans allow (313.9).
- When South Alabama amasses over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17