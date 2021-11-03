A pair of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses meet when the Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 25 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 4-point favorites. The point total is 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy's games this season have gone over 48 points three of seven times.

South Alabama's games have gone over 48 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.5 points above the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Trojans have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allow (21).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.

The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (321.4).

In games that Troy piles up over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Jaguars have forced (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

South Alabama's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Jaguars average 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans allow (313.9).

When South Alabama amasses over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats