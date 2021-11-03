Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has rushed for 116 yards on 35 carries (16.6 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 35 of his team's 148 carries this season (23.6%).
- The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 15th in the NFL, allowing 108.8 yards per game.
- Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Johnson rushed four times for 15 yards.
- He put up 71 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Johnson has run for 33 yards on 13 carries (11.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He has added 13 receptions for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one TD.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
35
23.6%
116
1
7
31.8%
3.3
Michael Carter
73
49.3%
279
3
12
54.5%
3.8
Tevin Coleman
21
14.2%
73
0
1
4.5%
3.5
Elijah Moore
2
1.4%
23
1
1
4.5%
11.5
