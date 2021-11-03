Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ty Johnson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-5) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for 116 yards on 35 carries (16.6 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 35 of his team's 148 carries this season (23.6%).
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 15th in the NFL, allowing 108.8 yards per game.
  • Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Johnson rushed four times for 15 yards.
  • He put up 71 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Johnson has run for 33 yards on 13 carries (11.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He has added 13 receptions for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one TD.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

35

23.6%

116

1

7

31.8%

3.3

Michael Carter

73

49.3%

279

3

12

54.5%

3.8

Tevin Coleman

21

14.2%

73

0

1

4.5%

3.5

Elijah Moore

2

1.4%

23

1

1

4.5%

11.5

Powered By Data Skrive