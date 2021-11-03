Ty Johnson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-5) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for 116 yards on 35 carries (16.6 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 35 of his team's 148 carries this season (23.6%).

The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 15th in the NFL, allowing 108.8 yards per game.

Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Johnson rushed four times for 15 yards.

He put up 71 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Johnson has run for 33 yards on 13 carries (11.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He has added 13 receptions for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one TD.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 35 23.6% 116 1 7 31.8% 3.3 Michael Carter 73 49.3% 279 3 12 54.5% 3.8 Tevin Coleman 21 14.2% 73 0 1 4.5% 3.5 Elijah Moore 2 1.4% 23 1 1 4.5% 11.5

