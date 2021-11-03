Publish date:
UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blazers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UAB's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Blazers put up 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs give up (31.8).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.
- The Blazers collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4), than the Bulldogs allow per contest (432.5).
- In games that UAB amasses more than 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Blazers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Bulldogs score 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers give up per contest (324.8).
- When Louisiana Tech totals more than 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
25.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
374.4
Avg. Total Yards
385
324.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.5
12
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14