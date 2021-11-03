Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The game's point total is set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

UAB's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blazers put up 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs give up (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4), than the Bulldogs allow per contest (432.5).

In games that UAB amasses more than 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blazers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Bulldogs score 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.

The Bulldogs collect 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers give up per contest (324.8).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats