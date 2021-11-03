Publish date:
UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
- The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 59 total in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 40.9 points.
- The Knights average 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).
- When UCF picks up over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Green Wave rack up 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights allow (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave collect 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per matchup (361.8).
- In games that Tulane churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Knights' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8