AAC foes meet when the UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 13 points. The game's point total is 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 59 total in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 40.9 points.

The Knights average 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).

When UCF picks up over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Green Wave rack up 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights allow (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave collect 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per matchup (361.8).

In games that Tulane churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Knights' takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats