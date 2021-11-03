The Utah State Aggies (6-2) are massive 18.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-7). The game has a point total set at 71.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 71 points in three of eight games this season.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 71 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 15.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 67.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utah State Aggies games have an average total of 62.1 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 PPG average total in New Mexico State Aggies games this season is 13.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 5-3-0 this year.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Utah State Aggies rack up 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies allow (38.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 38.5 points.

The Utah State Aggies average 477.1 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 463.8 the New Mexico State Aggies give up per matchup.

When Utah State churns out over 463.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utah State Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the New Mexico State Aggies have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the New Mexico State Aggies have been installed as underdogs by an 18.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The New Mexico State Aggies rack up 24.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Utah State Aggies give up (29).

When New Mexico State records more than 29 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The New Mexico State Aggies collect 52.5 fewer yards per game (382.5) than the Utah State Aggies give up (435).

When New Mexico State amasses over 435 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the New Mexico State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Utah State Aggies have forced 13 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats