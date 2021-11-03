Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Utah is favored by 7.5 points. The game has a point total set at 54.

Odds for Utah vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Stanford's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 54.

Friday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 54 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 53.2 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Utah has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Utes put up 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per matchup (27.0).

Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.

The Utes rack up 416.4 yards per game, just 14.8 more than the 401.6 the Cardinal allow per outing.

In games that Utah picks up over 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-5-0 this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Stanford's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Cardinal score just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes allow (25.3).

When Stanford scores more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 340.9 yards per game, 29.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Utes allow.

In games that Stanford churns out over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.

Season Stats