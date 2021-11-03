Publish date:
Utah vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Stanford's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 54.
- Friday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 1.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 53.2 average total in Cardinal games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Utah has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Utes put up 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per matchup (27.0).
- Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.
- The Utes rack up 416.4 yards per game, just 14.8 more than the 401.6 the Cardinal allow per outing.
- In games that Utah picks up over 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Stanford's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Cardinal score just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes allow (25.3).
- When Stanford scores more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 340.9 yards per game, 29.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Utes allow.
- In games that Stanford churns out over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Stanford
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
416.4
Avg. Total Yards
340.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.6
10
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
5