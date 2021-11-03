Publish date:
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by an 11-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UTSA has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners score 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.
- The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners allow per matchup (295.6).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out over 295.6 yards.
- The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11 points or more (in two chances).
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners give up (18.8).
- When UTEP scores more than 18.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Miners rack up 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow (332.4).
- When UTEP piles up over 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13