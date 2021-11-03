Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of the nation's top run defenses meet when the No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA) take college football's third-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 11 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Roadrunners are massive, 11-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53 for the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.
  • UTSA is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by an 11-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • UTSA has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Roadrunners score 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
  • UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.
  • The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners allow per matchup (295.6).
  • UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out over 295.6 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
  • In UTEP's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Miners have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11 points or more (in two chances).
  • UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners give up (18.8).
  • When UTEP scores more than 18.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Miners rack up 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow (332.4).
  • When UTEP piles up over 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats

UTSAStatsUTEP

39.4

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

18.8

Avg. Points Allowed

20.4

441.3

Avg. Total Yards

393.9

332.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

295.6

7

Giveaways

17

17

Takeaways

13