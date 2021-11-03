The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under is 47.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over 47 points four of eight times.

Boston College's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 2.6 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.8 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Friday's total.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Hokies put up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

When Virginia Tech records more than 20.8 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hokies collect only 3.8 more yards per game (349.9), than the Eagles allow per outing (346.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 346.1 yards.

The Hokies have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 12 takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Eagles put up 3.2 more points per game (25.6) than the Hokies give up (22.4).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Eagles average 354.0 yards per game, 25.6 fewer yards than the 379.6 the Hokies allow.

In games that Boston College piles up more than 379.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Hokies have forced (10).

Season Stats