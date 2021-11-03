The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Middle Tennessee is a 14.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 68 points.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 68 points in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Hilltoppers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers average 140.1 more yards per game (533.6) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (393.5).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 393.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have nine turnovers, 16 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (25).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Blue Raiders average just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers give up (30.5).

When Middle Tennessee records more than 30.5 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 90.7 fewer yards per game (341.4) than the Hilltoppers give up (432.1).

When Middle Tennessee piles up over 432.1 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats