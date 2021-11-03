The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC) hit the field with the Victory Cannon up for grabs on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 10 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 66 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 66 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58, is 8.0 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 55.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 9.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Broncos have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Broncos score just 0.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Chippewas give up (28.4).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.

The Broncos average 433.4 yards per game, 27.0 more yards than the 406.4 the Chippewas give up per outing.

Western Michigan is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 406.4 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Central Michigan has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Chippewas put up 29.0 points per game, the same number the Broncos allow.

When Central Michigan puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chippewas average 128.7 more yards per game (449.5) than the Broncos give up (320.8).

When Central Michigan churns out more than 320.8 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats