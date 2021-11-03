The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The over/under is set at 37.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 37.5 points four of eight times.

Rutgers' games have gone over 37.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 4-4-0 this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Badgers put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Badgers rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (361).

In games that Wisconsin amasses over 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-3-0 this season.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers surrender (17).

When Rutgers puts up more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow per contest (214.6).

In games that Rutgers churns out more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Scarlet Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (11).

Season Stats