Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 37.5 points four of eight times.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 37.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 37.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wisconsin is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Badgers put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
- Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Badgers rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (361).
- In games that Wisconsin amasses over 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers surrender (17).
- When Rutgers puts up more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow per contest (214.6).
- In games that Rutgers churns out more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This season the Scarlet Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10