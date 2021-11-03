Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) take the field in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.6 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 43 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (45.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Jets, Pascal has not had a TD catch.
  • The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Pascal was targeted eight times, totaling 43 yards on five receptions.
  • Pascal put up 57 yards (on eight catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 19.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

