In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) take the field in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.6 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 43 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (45.5).

In two matchups versus the Jets, Pascal has not had a TD catch.

The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Pascal was targeted eight times, totaling 43 yards on five receptions.

Pascal put up 57 yards (on eight catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 19.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1% Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5%

