Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.6 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 43 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (45.5).
- In two matchups versus the Jets, Pascal has not had a TD catch.
- The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Pascal was targeted eight times, totaling 43 yards on five receptions.
- Pascal put up 57 yards (on eight catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 19.0 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Mo Alie-Cox
25
9.1%
13
177
4
4
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive