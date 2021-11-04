Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
- Saturday's total is 26.9 points lower than the two team's combined 63.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 37-point over/under for this game is 11.4 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Black Knights games this season.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Falcons are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights surrender (27.7).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons collect 395.8 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 332.6 the Black Knights allow per outing.
- When Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Army's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- When Army scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up (281.4).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 281.4 yards.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6