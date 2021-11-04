Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses square off when the Air Force Falcons (6-2) take college football's 13th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 37 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

  • Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
  • Saturday's total is 26.9 points lower than the two team's combined 63.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 37-point over/under for this game is 11.4 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Black Knights games this season.
  • Air Force has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights surrender (27.7).
  • Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.
  • The Falcons collect 395.8 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 332.6 the Black Knights allow per outing.
  • When Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
  • Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Army's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
  • When Army scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up (281.4).
  • Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 281.4 yards.
  • The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Air ForceStatsArmy

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.6

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

27.7

395.8

Avg. Total Yards

400.0

281.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

332.6

6

Giveaways

6

11

Takeaways

6