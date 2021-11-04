Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.6 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.4 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Crimson Tide score 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).
- Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 493.1 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 408.5 the Tigers allow per outing.
- In games that Alabama picks up over 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 3-5-0 this year.
- LSU has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 382.3 yards per game, 76.2 more yards than the 306.1 the Crimson Tide allow.
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 306.1 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11