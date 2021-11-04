The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) are 28.5-point favorites when they host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 66 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.6 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.4 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).

Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Crimson Tide average 493.1 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 408.5 the Tigers allow per outing.

In games that Alabama picks up over 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 3-5-0 this year.

LSU has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 382.3 yards per game, 76.2 more yards than the 306.1 the Crimson Tide allow.

LSU is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 306.1 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats