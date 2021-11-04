The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is a 21-point underdog. The over/under is 68.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points only one time this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 68 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 66.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Appalachian State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers score 7.6 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.4).

Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 42.4 points.

The Mountaineers average 95.0 fewer yards per game (464.3) than the Red Wolves give up per contest (559.3).

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 559.3 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (11).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Arkansas State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers give up (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves average 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (377.1).

When Arkansas State amasses over 377.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats