Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 77.8% of San Francisco's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.1 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.4 points.
- The Cardinals average 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers allow per matchup (324.0).
- In games that Arizona churns out more than 324.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The 49ers average 24.0 points per game, 6.7 more than the Cardinals give up (17.3).
- San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals allow (319.0).
- San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 319.0 yards.
- This season the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
- In four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.
- This season, 49ers home games average 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- Away from home, Arizona is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- In four away games this year, Arizona has hit the over twice.
- Cardinals away games this season average 51.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
