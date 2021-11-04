Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest when the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West rivals at Levi's Stadium. Arizona is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 for the contest.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 77.8% of San Francisco's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.4 points.

The Cardinals average 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers allow per matchup (324.0).

In games that Arizona churns out more than 324.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The 49ers average 24.0 points per game, 6.7 more than the Cardinals give up (17.3).

San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 17.3 points.

The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals allow (319.0).

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 319.0 yards.

This season the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, Arizona is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this year, Arizona has hit the over twice.

Cardinals away games this season average 51.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

