The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. A total of 60 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 60 points or more only one time this season.

USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points above the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Sun Devils score just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans allow (28.6).

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans give up per matchup (392.8).

When Arizona State amasses over 392.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-5-0 this year.

USC's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Trojans rack up 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils allow (331.1).

In games that USC churns out over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (12) this season.

