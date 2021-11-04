Publish date:
Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 60 points or more only one time this season.
- USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points above the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Sun Devils score just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans allow (28.6).
- Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans give up per matchup (392.8).
- When Arizona State amasses over 392.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 3-5-0 this year.
- USC's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Trojans put up 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
- The Trojans rack up 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils allow (331.1).
- In games that USC churns out over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12