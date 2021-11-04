Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) will put their eighth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 5 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas' games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Razorbacks score 32.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (24.6).
  • Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 465.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 313 the Bulldogs allow per matchup.
  • Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 313 yards.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
  • Mississippi State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This year the Bulldogs average 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).
  • Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).
  • In games that Mississippi State picks up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMississippi State

32.8

Avg. Points Scored

28

23.5

Avg. Points Allowed

24.6

465.3

Avg. Total Yards

425.3

334.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313

7

Giveaways

12

9

Takeaways

12