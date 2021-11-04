Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks score 32.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (24.6).
- Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 465.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 313 the Bulldogs allow per matchup.
- Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 313 yards.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bulldogs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year the Bulldogs average 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).
- Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).
- In games that Mississippi State picks up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12