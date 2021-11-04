The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) will put their eighth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 5 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks score 32.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (24.6).

Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Razorbacks collect 465.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 313 the Bulldogs allow per matchup.

Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 313 yards.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bulldogs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Bulldogs average 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).

Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).

In games that Mississippi State picks up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats