Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). Baltimore is favored by 6 points. The contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 49.5 points four of seven times.

In 42.9% of Minnesota's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 49.7 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Ravens rack up 26.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the Vikings surrender per outing (22.4).

When Baltimore records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings allow per outing (367.0).

When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings average just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 23.4 points.

The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per contest (382.3).

When Minnesota piles up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Vikings have five turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

At home, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, in four home games, Baltimore has gone over the total three times.

This season, Ravens home games average 49.5 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.

Away from home, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Minnesota has gone over the total in all three of their away games this year.

This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.