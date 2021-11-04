Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Baltimore's games this season have gone over 49.5 points four of seven times.
- In 42.9% of Minnesota's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 49.7 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Ravens rack up 26.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the Vikings surrender per outing (22.4).
- When Baltimore records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens collect 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings allow per outing (367.0).
- When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Minnesota has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Vikings average just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 23.4 points.
- The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per contest (382.3).
- When Minnesota piles up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Vikings have five turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
- At home, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).
- This season, in four home games, Baltimore has gone over the total three times.
- This season, Ravens home games average 49.5 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.
- Away from home, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Minnesota has gone over the total in all three of their away games this year.
- This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
