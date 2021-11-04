The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites on the road at Amon G. Carter Stadium against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature productive rushing attacks, with the Bears eighth in rushing yards per game, and the Horned Frogs 23rd. The total for this game has been set at 58 points.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in four of eight games this season.

TCU's games have gone over 58 points in five of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 10.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, seven fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Bears rack up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.

The Bears average 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per contest.

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 443.3 yards.

The Bears have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (9).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 435.8 yards per game, 94.9 more yards than the 340.9 the Bears allow.

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 340.9 yards.

The Horned Frogs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats