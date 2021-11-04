Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in four of eight games this season.
- TCU's games have gone over 58 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 10.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.1 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, seven fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Bears rack up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.
- The Bears average 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per contest.
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 443.3 yards.
- The Bears have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (9).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 435.8 yards per game, 94.9 more yards than the 340.9 the Bears allow.
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 340.9 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9