How to bet Thursday Night Football, plus the Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Good morning! The Thursday night game last week featured two of the best teams in the NFC. This week, we get two of the worst teams in the AFC. Of course, we’re going to watch anyway. But how should you bet the game? That leads today’s Winners Club.

Jets vs. Colts Preview

Are you ready for Week 2 of the Mike White experience? The Jets’ backup quarterback made his first career start last week and knocked off the Bengals, the top seed in the AFC, to drag New York to 2-5. Meanwhile, the Colts (3-5) lost to the Titans last week for the second time this season. Indianapolis needs all the wins it can string together for any hope of catching division-leading Tennessee, who just lost star running back Derrick Henry.

Our betting analysts Jen Piacenti and Frankie Taddeo each previewed the game and picked their favorite prop bets for the Carson Wentz-White showdown.

Player Props and Touchdown Scorers: Piacenti is all in on Jonathan Taylor’s props and for good reason: The Jets are terrible against the run and Taylor has been on a tear. Jets running back Michael Carter broke out against Cincinnati last week—can he find the end zone tonight?

ATS Pick and Player Props: Want more player props? Taddeo has ‘em, plus his Against the Spread pick. The Colts are 10.5-point favorites against New York, which is winless on the road this season. Indianapolis hasn’t defended its home turf all that well, though, winning one of four games this season. Something has to give Thursday night.

Essential Reading

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Regardless of how bad Thursday Night Football is this week, there’s still a few fantasy contributors Michael Fabiano recommends you plug into your lineup. Bad football isn’t always bad for fantasy.

Week 9 Fantasy Player Rankings and Projections: Need help picking between players to start at flex? Shawn Childs’ detailed spreadsheet should assist with your decision and give you an idea of projected involvement for dozens of offensive players.

Fantasy Impact of Rodgers’ Positive COVID-19 Test: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Matt De Lima breaks down how Rodger’s absence—and Jordan Love’s first career start—affects Green Bay’s fantasy potential against a sieve-like KC defense.

GB-KC Line Shifts Following Rodgers News: The struggling Chiefs moved to a touchdown favorite at home against Green Bay with Rodgers sidelined. How did we get here and where did this game open? I broke all of that down.

What in the World is Going on with OBJ?: Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. never caught on in Cleveland, and now his time with the team may be over. Craig Ellenport analyzes Beckham’s situation and what it means for frustrated fantasy managers.

CFP Futures Betting: Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The two teams with the best odds to win it all are from the SEC. Surprise, surprise. Undefeated Georgia and Alabama topped the first CFP ranking of the fall. Taddeo looks at the odds and road ahead for the contenders.

Alvarez vs. Plant Betting Primer: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez can become the undisputed champ Saturday night when he takes on IBF champion Caleb Plant. Casey Olson breaks down the fight, lays out the odds and makes his pick for the bout.

Fantasy Football Playoff Prep: If your team has this luxury, it’s time to start looking ahead to Weeks 15-17: the fantasy playoffs. Ellenport has a few roster moves to consider to prepare your team for the postseason.

Play of the Day and What I’m Watching

Allow me to let you in on a secret: Michael Carter gets the ball a lot. There’s not much to like about New York’s offense, but there was last week when White checked down repeatedly to Carter, who turned nine catches into 95 receiving yards. You can get last week’s RB1 pretty cheap in DFS (FD: $6,300 | DK: $5,300). Carter also turned in a good rushing day, taking 15 carries for 77 yards—both were season-highs. I’m loading up on Carter in DFS this week. You can’t get 20+ touches much cheaper than his price point.

The first College Football Playoff Rankings dropped Tuesday and SEC powerhouses Auburn and Texas A&M came in at No. 13 and 14, respectively. The Tigers and Aggies play in College Station, Texas, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game means more with it occurring this late in the season and these two teams jockeying for position in the SEC West and the CFP rankings. Texas A&M is a 4.5-point home favorite on SI Sportsbook.

Later on Saturday, two of the best teams in basketball face off when the Jazz travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Utah and Miami are tied for the best record in the NBA at 6-1 and have pretty much mowed down all competition in their way up to this point. Jimmy Butler is playing like the MVP and Rudy Gobert has taken his game up another level this season with truly monstrous rebounding numbers. The spread isn’t out yet, but Miami figures to be a narrow favorite at home in a great early season test between the top seeds in the East and West.

Thanks for reading. I’ll be back in your inbox Sunday morning.