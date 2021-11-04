The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are overwhelming 14.5-point underdogs on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (5-2). The point total is set at 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars allow (29.0).

When Buffalo records more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bills average 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars give up per contest.

When Buffalo picks up over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars average 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills give up per matchup (269.0).

When Jacksonville totals more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four home games this season.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

This season away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

In four away games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

