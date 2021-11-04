Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars allow (29.0).
- When Buffalo records more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bills average 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars give up per contest.
- When Buffalo picks up over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This season the Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars average 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills give up per matchup (269.0).
- When Jacksonville totals more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Jaguars have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- This season away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- In four away games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
