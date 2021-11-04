Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats give up per outing (31.8).
- When Cal puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears average 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (385.4).
- In games that Cal piles up more than 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, seven fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (366.4).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team churns out more than 366.4 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6