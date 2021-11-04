Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 rivals square off when the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Cal is favored by 12 points. The game has a 50.5-point over/under.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
  • Cal is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Bears score 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats give up per outing (31.8).
  • When Cal puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Bears average 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (385.4).
  • In games that Cal piles up more than 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
  • In Arizona's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, seven fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
  • The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (366.4).
  • Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team churns out more than 366.4 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
Season Stats

CalStatsArizona

25.4

Avg. Points Scored

16.8

23.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.8

424.1

Avg. Total Yards

355

366.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

6

Giveaways

17

12

Takeaways

6