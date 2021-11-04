Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player props for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) square off against the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards (240.8 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He also has 108 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.5 yards per game.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has attempted 32 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • Wentz threw for 189 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 52.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Wentz had 231 yards while completing 52.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 11 yards on the ground.
  • Wentz has racked up 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage (55-for-97) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

