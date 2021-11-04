Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards (240.8 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He also has 108 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.5 yards per game.
- The Colts have called a pass in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has attempted 32 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- Wentz threw for 189 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 52.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
- The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Wentz had 231 yards while completing 52.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball three times for 11 yards on the ground.
- Wentz has racked up 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage (55-for-97) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
Powered By Data Skrive