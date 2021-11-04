Bookmakers have installed player props for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) square off against the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards (240.8 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He also has 108 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.5 yards per game.

The Colts have called a pass in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has attempted 32 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

Wentz threw for 189 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 52.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Wentz had 231 yards while completing 52.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball three times for 11 yards on the ground.

Wentz has racked up 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage (55-for-97) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1%

