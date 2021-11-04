C-USA foes square off when the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is favored by 6 points. This game has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games this season.

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 53 total in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 53.

The 53 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

In Charlotte's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The 49ers average 25.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (36.5).

When Charlotte records more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers rack up 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).

In games that Charlotte totals over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread twice this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in five chances).

Rice's games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Owls put up 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers allow (29.6).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Owls rack up 320.6 yards per game, 127.0 fewer yards than the 447.6 the 49ers give up.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).

Season Stats