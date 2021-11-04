Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 53 total in this contest.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The 53 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- In Charlotte's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The 49ers average 25.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (36.5).
- When Charlotte records more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers rack up 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).
- In games that Charlotte totals over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in five chances).
- Rice's games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls put up 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers allow (29.6).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Owls rack up 320.6 yards per game, 127.0 fewer yards than the 447.6 the 49ers give up.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9