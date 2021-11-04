Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Tulsa's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 9.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats put up nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.9 points.
- The Bearcats rack up only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per contest (396).
- When Cincinnati churns out more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 22.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).
- This year the Golden Hurricane score 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.3).
- When Tulsa scores more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).
- In games that Tulsa amasses over 294.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.9
411.4
Avg. Total Yards
436.8
294.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
10
Giveaways
14
23
Takeaways
10