The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Nippert Stadium. Tulsa is a 22.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Tulsa's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 9.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats put up nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats rack up only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per contest (396).

When Cincinnati churns out more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 22.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).

This year the Golden Hurricane score 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.3).

When Tulsa scores more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).

In games that Tulsa amasses over 294.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats