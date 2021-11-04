Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
- The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per contest (304.9).
- Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 304.9 yards.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Browns' takeaways (5).
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Browns rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals surrender (20.3).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.3 points.
- The Browns collect 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.
- When Cleveland totals over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
- This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- This year, in three away games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
