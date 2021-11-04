The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 47 points for this game.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in four of eight chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per contest (304.9).

Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 304.9 yards.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Browns' takeaways (5).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Browns rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals surrender (20.3).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.3 points.

The Browns collect 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.

When Cleveland totals over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This year, in three away games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

