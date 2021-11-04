Publish date:
Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Louisville's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.1 points greater than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 16.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in six chances).
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals give up (27.1).
- When Clemson records more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3), than the Cardinals allow per matchup (415.4).
- In games that Clemson amasses more than 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Cardinals rack up 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers give up (15.3).
- When Louisville scores more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers give up.
- In games that Louisville totals over 325.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11