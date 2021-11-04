The Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point favorites when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The game has a point total set at 46.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Louisville's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.1 points greater than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 16.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in six chances).

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals give up (27.1).

When Clemson records more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3), than the Cardinals allow per matchup (415.4).

In games that Clemson amasses more than 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Cardinals rack up 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers give up (15.3).

When Louisville scores more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals collect 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers give up.

In games that Louisville totals over 325.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats