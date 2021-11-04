The No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 12th-ranked running game, play the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are double-digit, 19.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 60.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of seven times.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.5 points per game, six more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 59.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Chanticleers average 44.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (32.3).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.3 points.

The Chanticleers collect 521.3 yards per game, 40.7 more yards than the 480.6 the Eagles allow per outing.

When Coastal Carolina amasses more than 480.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have four turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles put up 22.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the Chanticleers surrender (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles rack up 375.4 yards per game, 43.5 more yards than the 331.9 the Chanticleers give up.

Georgia Southern is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 331.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats