The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) meet to try to take home the Bronze Boot on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 40.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

In 57.1% of Wyoming's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 45.9 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys allow.

Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Rams average 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out more than 320.8 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have nine takeaways .

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year the Cowboys score just 0.6 more points per game (22) than the Rams allow (21.4).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 21.4 points.

The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams allow per contest (312.1).

When Wyoming piles up more than 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Season Stats