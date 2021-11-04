Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- In 57.1% of Wyoming's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 45.9 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys allow.
- Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Rams average 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).
- Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out more than 320.8 yards.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have nine takeaways .
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year the Cowboys score just 0.6 more points per game (22) than the Rams allow (21.4).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 21.4 points.
- The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams allow per contest (312.1).
- When Wyoming piles up more than 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Wyoming
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
22
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.8
7
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9