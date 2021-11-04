Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are projected to keep their six-game winning streak alive as they are favored by 9.5 points against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • The Cowboys average 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per contest.
  • When Dallas picks up over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).
  • Denver has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
  • Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Broncos collect 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
  • When Denver piles up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.
  • This season, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total every time.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • This season, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

