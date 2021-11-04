Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
- The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Cowboys average 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).
- Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per contest.
- When Dallas picks up over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
- Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Broncos collect 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
- When Denver piles up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.
- This season, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total every time.
- Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- This season, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.
- Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
