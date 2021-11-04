The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are projected to keep their six-game winning streak alive as they are favored by 9.5 points against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Cowboys average 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Cowboys rack up 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per contest.

When Dallas picks up over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos collect 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).

When Denver piles up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.

This season, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total every time.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This season, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

