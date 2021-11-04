Oddsmakers heavily favor the East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is favored by 16 points. The contest's point total is 54.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Temple's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.9 more than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 59.4, 4.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 5-3-0 this season.

The Pirates have been favored by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Pirates score 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls give up per matchup (35.8).

When East Carolina puts up more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates collect 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls give up per outing.

When East Carolina totals over 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Temple's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Owls put up 20.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Pirates give up (26.6).

When Temple puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats