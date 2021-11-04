Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Temple's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.9 more than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Pirates games this season is 59.4, 4.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Pirates have been favored by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Pirates score 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls give up per matchup (35.8).
- When East Carolina puts up more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Pirates collect 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls give up per outing.
- When East Carolina totals over 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Owls put up 20.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Pirates give up (26.6).
- When Temple puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9