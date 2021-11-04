The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, play the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and their 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Gators are massive, 18-point favorites. The game's point total is set at 53.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of eight games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 53 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 57.9, 4.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 53 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Gators rack up 31 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.5).

When Florida puts up more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).

When Florida totals more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Gamecocks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 18 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Gamecocks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators surrender (22.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Gamecocks collect 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators give up.

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 337.8 yards.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats