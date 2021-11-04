Publish date:
Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of eight games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 53 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 57.9, 4.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 53 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gators have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Gators rack up 31 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.5).
- When Florida puts up more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).
- When Florida totals more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Gamecocks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 18 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Gamecocks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators surrender (22.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Gamecocks collect 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators give up.
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 337.8 yards.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17