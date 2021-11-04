MWC rivals square off when the No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Bulldogs score 13.2 more points per game (35.0) than the Broncos give up (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 480.2 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 404.1 the Broncos give up per outing.

When Fresno State piles up over 404.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Broncos have forced 17.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Boise State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Broncos score 29.3 points per game, 8.5 more than the Bulldogs surrender (20.8).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Broncos rack up 371.4 yards per game, 24.6 more yards than the 346.8 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Boise State amasses more than 346.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats