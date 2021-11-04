The Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 25th-ranked passing attack will meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) and the second-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 38 points in the game. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bulldogs score just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (475.5).

When Georgia piles up over 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Tigers average 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.

The Tigers collect 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs give up (227.4).

When Missouri piles up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats