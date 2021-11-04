Publish date:
Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 72.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs score just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36).
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (475.5).
- When Georgia piles up over 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Tigers average 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs give up (227.4).
- When Missouri piles up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11