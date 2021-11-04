Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The game has a 53-point over/under.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
  • South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 6.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 51.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
  • Houston has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars rack up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls surrender (31.9).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.
  • The Cougars collect 379.4 yards per game, 84.9 fewer yards than the 464.3 the Bulls allow per outing.
  • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
  • In South Florida's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Bulls rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars surrender (19.8).
  • South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Bulls rack up 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (288.4).
  • When South Florida piles up more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSouth Florida

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.6

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.9

379.4

Avg. Total Yards

355.8

288.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

464.3

8

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

13