Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 6.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls surrender (31.9).
- Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.
- The Cougars collect 379.4 yards per game, 84.9 fewer yards than the 464.3 the Bulls allow per outing.
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year the Bulls rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars surrender (19.8).
- South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulls rack up 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (288.4).
- When South Florida piles up more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13