The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the New York Jets (2-5). The game has a 46-point over/under.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 46 points five of nine times.

So far this season, 57.1% of New York's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 46.

The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points lower than the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 0.4 points more than Thursday's over/under of 46.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Colts average 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets surrender (29.4).

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per matchup.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Jets score 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts surrender (22.9).

When New York puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jets collect 306.4 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 352.4 the Colts allow.

In games that New York totals over 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jets have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.

This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This season, in four away games, New York has gone over the total twice.

This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

