November 4, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the New York Jets (2-5). The game has a 46-point over/under.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 46 points five of nine times.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of New York's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 46.
  • The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.3 points lower than the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 0.4 points more than Thursday's over/under of 46.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Colts average 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets surrender (29.4).
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
  • The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).
  • So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year the Jets score 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts surrender (22.9).
  • When New York puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Jets collect 306.4 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 352.4 the Colts allow.
  • In games that New York totals over 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Jets have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This season, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-4 overall.
  • This season, in four away games, New York has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

