Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of Northwestern's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.
- The 43.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Wildcats surrender.
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).
- The Hawkeyes have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 12 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats score just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 41.7 more yards per game (339.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (297.3).
- When Northwestern churns out more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.0
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12