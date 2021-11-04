Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Iowa is favored by 12 points. A 40.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of Northwestern's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.

The 43.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Hawkeyes rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Wildcats surrender.

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).

The Hawkeyes have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread twice this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 12 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats score just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.

The Wildcats rack up 41.7 more yards per game (339.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (297.3).

When Northwestern churns out more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats