The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 14th-ranked run defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Longhorns are 6.5-point underdogs. A 60-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.

Texas' games have gone over 60 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 71.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 49.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Cyclones score just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.

The Cyclones collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3), than the Longhorns allow per outing (433.9).

In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Longhorns put up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).

Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per matchup (291).

When Texas piles up over 291 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Cyclones' takeaways (9).

Season Stats