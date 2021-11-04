Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
- Texas' games have gone over 60 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 49.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Cyclones score just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.
- The Cyclones collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3), than the Longhorns allow per outing (433.9).
- In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Longhorns put up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).
- Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per matchup (291).
- When Texas piles up over 291 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Cyclones' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13