Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) meet in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.

He also averages 33.1 receiving yards per game, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 212 times this season, and he's carried 121 of those attempts (57.1%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Jets are 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.

Allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He also reeled in three passes for 52 yards.

Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 322 yards (107.3 per game) on 48 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 68 yards.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 121 57.1% 649 6 37 74.0% 5.4 Nyheim Hines 35 16.5% 117 1 5 10.0% 3.3 Carson Wentz 25 11.8% 108 1 6 12.0% 4.3 Marlon Mack 28 13.2% 101 0 2 4.0% 3.6

