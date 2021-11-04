Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) meet in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 33.1 receiving yards per game, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 212 times this season, and he's carried 121 of those attempts (57.1%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Jets are 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.
  • Allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also reeled in three passes for 52 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 322 yards (107.3 per game) on 48 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 68 yards.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

121

57.1%

649

6

37

74.0%

5.4

Nyheim Hines

35

16.5%

117

1

5

10.0%

3.3

Carson Wentz

25

11.8%

108

1

6

12.0%

4.3

Marlon Mack

28

13.2%

101

0

2

4.0%

3.6

