Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He also averages 33.1 receiving yards per game, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 212 times this season, and he's carried 121 of those attempts (57.1%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Jets are 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.
- Allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also reeled in three passes for 52 yards.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 322 yards (107.3 per game) on 48 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 68 yards.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
121
57.1%
649
6
37
74.0%
5.4
Nyheim Hines
35
16.5%
117
1
5
10.0%
3.3
Carson Wentz
25
11.8%
108
1
6
12.0%
4.3
Marlon Mack
28
13.2%
101
0
2
4.0%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive