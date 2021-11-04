The Green Bay Packers (7-1) go on the road to meet the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread two times this year.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chiefs average 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).

When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers allow per contest (331.8).

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (13).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs allow (27.5).

When Green Bay scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (391.5).

This year the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.

In five away games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.

