Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread two times this year.
- Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Chiefs average 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).
- When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers allow per contest (331.8).
- In games that Kansas City picks up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (13).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs allow (27.5).
- When Green Bay scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (391.5).
- This year the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.
- Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
- Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.
- In five away games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.
