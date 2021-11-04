Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more only once this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks allow (43.8).
- The Wildcats collect 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (480.1).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 24 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Jayhawks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
- The Jayhawks rack up 310.4 yards per game, 38.2 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Wildcats allow.
- Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.6 yards.
- The Jayhawks have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Kansas
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
363.6
Avg. Total Yards
310.4
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
480.1
12
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
8