The Governor's Cup is on the line when the Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are massive, 24-point favorites. The over/under is 56.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more only once this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks allow (43.8).

The Wildcats collect 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (480.1).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread one time this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 24 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Jayhawks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).

The Jayhawks rack up 310.4 yards per game, 38.2 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Wildcats allow.

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.6 yards.

The Jayhawks have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Season Stats