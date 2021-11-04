Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Tennessee's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 9.2 points greater than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 6.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 0-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wildcats put up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers surrender (26.5).
- When Kentucky scores more than 26.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).
- Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 393.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Volunteers have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 0 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
- When Tennessee scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Volunteers collect 457.1 yards per game, 121.6 more yards than the 335.5 the Wildcats give up.
- When Tennessee amasses over 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Tennessee
27
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
364.9
Avg. Total Yards
457.1
335.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
10