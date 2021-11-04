The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 13 rushing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The matchup is listed as a pick 'em. The total has been set at 56.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 62.5% of Tennessee's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.2 points greater than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 6.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 0-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wildcats put up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers surrender (26.5).

When Kentucky scores more than 26.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).

Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 393.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Volunteers have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 0 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

When Tennessee scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers collect 457.1 yards per game, 121.6 more yards than the 335.5 the Wildcats give up.

When Tennessee amasses over 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats