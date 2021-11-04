The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to play the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Odds for Giants vs. Raiders

Giants stats and trends

New York has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Giants put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders allow (23.7).

When New York records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8), than the Raiders allow per contest (354.0).

In games that New York picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-3-0 this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants allow (25.0).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.

The Raiders average 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per matchup (368.6).

In games that Las Vegas totals more than 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this year, New York has not hit the over.

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

This year, in three away games, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

