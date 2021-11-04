Publish date:
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Giants vs. Raiders
Giants stats and trends
- New York has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Giants put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders allow (23.7).
- When New York records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Giants average just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8), than the Raiders allow per contest (354.0).
- In games that New York picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).
Raiders stats and trends
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-3-0 this season.
- Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants allow (25.0).
- Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Raiders average 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per matchup (368.6).
- In games that Las Vegas totals more than 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).
Home and road insights
- New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
- In four home games this year, New York has not hit the over.
- Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- This year, in three away games, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
