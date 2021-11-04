The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A 50-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Philadelphia's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-3-0 this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chargers score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per contest the Eagles surrender.

When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers collect 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (342.8).

When Los Angeles amasses over 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Eagles rack up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Eagles rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow (362.6).

When Philadelphia amasses more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This year, in three home games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three away games this year, Los Angeles has not hit the over.

This season, Chargers away games average 50.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

