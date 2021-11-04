Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A 50-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Philadelphia's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.
  • The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.8 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-3-0 this season.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Chargers score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per contest the Eagles surrender.
  • When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (342.8).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.
  • Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Eagles rack up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Eagles rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow (362.6).
  • When Philadelphia amasses more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • This year, in three home games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under (50).
  • Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In three away games this year, Los Angeles has not hit the over.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 50.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

