The Los Angeles Rams (7-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (6-2), winners of four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the game. The point total for the contest is set at 53.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Tennessee's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 53.5 total in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 51.3 average total in Titans games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Rams score 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans allow (24.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams average 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans allow per outing (368.1).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 368.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Titans put up 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams allow (21.0).

Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.0 points.

The Titans average only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams give up (367.5).

In games that Tennessee churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five games at home.

The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

On the road, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In four away games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.

This season, Titans away games average 49.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

