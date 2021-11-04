Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Tennessee's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 53.5 total in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 51.3 average total in Titans games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Rams score 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans allow (24.4).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Rams average 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans allow per outing (368.1).
- Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 368.1 yards.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year the Titans put up 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams allow (21.0).
- Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.0 points.
- The Titans average only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams give up (367.5).
- In games that Tennessee churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five games at home.
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
- On the road, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
- In four away games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
