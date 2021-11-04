The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are double-digit, 12-point favorites at home at Cajun Field against the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Both squads have high-powered rushing attacks, with the Ragin' Cajuns 22nd in rushing yards per game, and the Panthers 15th. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.

Thursday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers allow (30.1).

Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per matchup.

In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 5-3-0 this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia State's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Panthers rack up 23.9 points per game, 4.6 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).

When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 360.0 yards.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats