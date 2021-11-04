Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.
- Thursday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers allow (30.1).
- Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.1 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per matchup.
- In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia State is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12 points or more (in two chances).
- Georgia State's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Panthers rack up 23.9 points per game, 4.6 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
- When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers collect 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 360.0 yards.
- The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.1
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
387.1
360.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.9
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
10