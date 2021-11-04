Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are double-digit, 12-point favorites at home at Cajun Field against the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Both squads have high-powered rushing attacks, with the Ragin' Cajuns 22nd in rushing yards per game, and the Panthers 15th. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.
  • Thursday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Louisiana is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers allow (30.1).
  • Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.1 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per matchup.
  • In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
  • Against the spread, Georgia State is 5-3-0 this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12 points or more (in two chances).
  • Georgia State's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Panthers rack up 23.9 points per game, 4.6 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
  • When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers collect 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 360.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsGeorgia State

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

23.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30.1

425.1

Avg. Total Yards

387.1

360.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.9

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

10