Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 9.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Thundering Herd are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Thundering Herd put up 37 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls surrender per outing (21.5).
- When Marshall puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls give up per contest (380.6).
- When Marshall totals more than 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).
- When Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13