Oddsmakers project a close game when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at FAU Stadium. Marshall is favored by 1.5 points. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 9.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Thundering Herd are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Thundering Herd put up 37 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls surrender per outing (21.5).

When Marshall puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls give up per contest (380.6).

When Marshall totals more than 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).

When Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats