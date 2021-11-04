Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Houston's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 13.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 13.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
- The Dolphins rack up 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per contest (401.4).
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 401.4 yards.
- This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
Texans stats and trends
- In Houston's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Texans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Texans put up 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).
- The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (406.9).
- This year the Texans have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.
- This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
- This season, Dolphins home games average 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
- Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
- In four road games this year, Houston has gone over the total once.
- This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
