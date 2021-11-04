The Miami Dolphins (1-7) hit the field as 6.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are on seven-game losing streaks. The contest's over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Houston's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 13.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 13.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).

The Dolphins rack up 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per contest (401.4).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 401.4 yards.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Texans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Texans put up 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).

The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (406.9).

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

In four road games this year, Houston has gone over the total once.

This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

