ACC rivals meet when the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 10 points. The game's point total is set at 63.5.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.

Saturday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (28.5).

When Miami records more than 28.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hurricanes collect 440.4 yards per game, just 12.6 more than the 427.8 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.

When Miami amasses over 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes give up.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.

When Georgia Tech totals more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats