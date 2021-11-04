Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- Saturday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (28.5).
- When Miami records more than 28.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes collect 440.4 yards per game, just 12.6 more than the 427.8 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.
- When Miami amasses over 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes give up.
- Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets average 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Georgia Tech totals more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9